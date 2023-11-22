Shooting for the Stars

Stock Photo by Dusty Butler

Following a fourth-place finish in state last year, the Lady Dinos are returning to the hardwood in search of a state title. Cami Carlson is coming back for her third straight year to lead the team, which features a lot of returning talent.

Madi Orth and Amiah Timothy will provide experienced leadership for the team this season. The duo have been varsity starters since they were sophomores, and helped the team to a Region 12 Co-Championship last year. They will be joined by Kylan Sorenson and Jaci Jensen, who both saw a lot of varsity time last year and Carlson expects big contributions out of them.

The team will also be bolstered by a strong group of sophomores and incoming freshman. Carlson is excited about the upcoming talent, specifically Bailey Johnson and Emma Bowman, who were both credited for their hard work in the offseason.

As a team, the Lady Dinos will continue to focus on defense during their practice session. Carlson said Region 12 features strong teams and Carbon needs to be ready shut them down. “Our focus has been and will be defense,” Carlson explained. “Our goal is to be the toughest defensive team in the state.”

Carbon is also working on its mental toughness, as the mental hurdles can be as tough as the physical ones. After a narrow loss to Richfield 3rd/4th place game of the state tournament last year, the team will focus on getting past mental blocks and just playing the game.

“We are excited to get going,” Carlson concluded.