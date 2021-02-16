NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING – COLORADO AND GREEN RIVERS RECREATION RESOURCE MANAGEMENT PLAN 

The Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands (FFSL) is developing a Recreation Resource Management Plan (RMP) for sovereign land sections of the Colorado and Green Rivers. FFSL will present information regarding the RMP process and seek public participation at a virtual public meeting on Thursday, March 11, 2021 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

To participate, visit http://bit.ly/FFSL-MAR11 to register and receive the Zoom connection information.

You may also submit comments via the project website http://bit.ly/CGRRRMP. A recording of the meeting will be shared on the website following the meeting for those unable to attend at the scheduled time.

Published in the ETV Newspaper February 24 and March 3, 2021.