NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

The following described property will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder, payable in lawful money of the United States at the time of sale, on the front steps of the Emery County 7th Judicial District Courthouse, 1850 North Des Bee Dove Road, Castle Dale, Utah 84513, on March 29, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. of said day, for the purpose of foreclosing a trust deed dated December 17, 2001, and executed by RAYMOND H. PLATT, as Trustor, in favor of THE SECRETARY OF VETERANS AFFAIRS as Beneficiary, which Trust Deed was recorded on December 17, 2001, as Entry No. 360025, in Book 283, at Page 296, in the Official Records of Emery County, State of Utah covering real property purportedly located at 255 West Main Street also known as 250 West Main Street, Cleveland, Utah 84518 in Emery County, Utah, and more particularly described as:

BEGINNING 120 FEET EAST OF THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF LOT 2, FRACTIONAL BLOCK 3, OVIATTS SUBDIVISION, CLEVELAND TOWNSITE SURVEY, THENCE EAST 150 FEET; THENCE NORTH 139.26 FEET MORE OR LESS TO THE NORTH BOUNDARY OF SAID FRACTIONAL BLOCK 3; THENCE WEST 150 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 139.26 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

Tax ID: 01-0056-0017

The current Beneficiary of the trust deed is DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR VENDEE MORTGAGE TRUST 2002-02, and the record owner of the property as of the recording of the Notice of Default is RAYMOND H. PLATT AND CHARLES W. MOORE AND KATHLEEN J. MOORE.

Bidders must tender to the trustee a $20,000.00 deposit at the sale and the balance of the purchase price by 2:00 p.m. the day following the sale. Both the deposit and the balance must be paid to Lincoln Title Insurance Agency in the form of a wire transfer, cashier’s check or certified funds. Cash payments, personal checks or trust checks are not accepted.

DATED: February 19, 2021.

LINCOLN TITLE INSURANCE AGENCY

By: Kenyon D. Dove

Its: Authorized Agent

Telephone: (801) 476-0303

Web site: www.smithknowles.com

SK File No. CARR07-0608

THIS COMMUNICATION IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE

Published in the ETV Newspaper February 24, March 3 and March 10, 2021.