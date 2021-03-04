NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR REPLACEMENT CERTIFICATES

Cottonwood Creek Consolidated Irrigation Co has received a request from Clyde M. Luke who asserts that Share Certificate No. 1822 for 5.0 shares in the Company has been lost, destroyed or stolen and he is the rightful owner of this certificate. An interested person may file a written notice of objection with the Company explaining why a replacement certificate should not be issued. Unless the Company receives a written notice of objection within sixty (60) days of this notice, replacement certificates will be issued as requested and the original share certificates will be permanently canceled on the record of the Company.

Published in the ETV Newspaper March 10, March 17 and March 24, 2021.