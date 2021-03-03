ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS – NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

Project Owner:

Carbon Medical Service Association

c/o Carolyn Abeyta

331 Highway 123

Sunnyside, UT 84539

Separate sealed BIDS for the construction of the East Carbon Medical Center Paving, which includes approximately 31,000 square feet of asphalt pavement and parking lot improvements. Bid will be received by Jones & DeMille Engineering, Inc., located at 1675 South Highway 10, Price, UT 84501, until 10:00 AM, Thursday, March 24, 2021, and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud.

The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is: Jones & DeMille Engineering, Inc., 1675 South Highway 10, Price, UT 84501, (435) 637-8266. For questions regarding the Bidders List and accessing project manual and plans, email Heather at heather.n@jonesanddemille.com for project specific or technical questions, email Bruce Nieveen at bruce.n@jonesanddemille.com.

Printed copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from the Issuing Office during business hours, upon payment of $40.00 for each set, no part of which will be refunded. Electronic copy (PDF) may be obtained for download at www.jonesanddemille.com under the “Contractor Info” link at the top of the web page or www.questcdn.com for $30.00.

A pre-bid conference will be held at 2:30 PM local time on March 17, 2021, at the office of Jones & DeMille Engineering, Inc., located at 1675 South Highway 10, Price, UT 84501. To encourage social distancing, the meeting may be viewed via ZOOM; please contact Heather at (435) 896-8266 or Casey Snyder at 385-448-7406 for information. Anyone attending the pre-bid meeting in person, please adhere to all COVID-19 guidelines posted by the Heath Department. Attendance at the pre-bid conference is highly encouraged but is not mandatory.

Bids will be received for a single prime Contract. Bids shall be on a unit price basis as indicated in the Bid Form.

Bid security shall be furnished in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders.

Bidders shall submit evidence of qualifications to perform the Work as described in the Instructions to Bidders.

This project is funded in whole or in part by a grant through the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program. The Contractor will be required to comply with all federal labor standards and attendant laws, including the payment of the most current Davis-Bacon wages and compliance with Section 3 to provide employment opportunities for lower income persons and small businesses. Local, minority and woman-owned business owners are encouraged to bid. The lowest responsible Bidder will be selected.

Carbon Medical Service Association is an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

February 22, 2021 Carbon Medical Service Association

Published in the ETV Newspaper March 10, March 17 and March 24, 2021.