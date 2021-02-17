NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING – CARBON COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Date: Thursday March 11, 2021

Time: 6:00 PM

Place: Commission Chambers

The purpose of this meeting is to address concerns and questions regarding the municipal tax increase imposed in 2020 as well as the manner in which home values are assessed.

Questions must be submitted in advance by March 5, 2021.

Send questions by email, mail, or phone to:

commission@carbon.utah.gov

Carbon County Commission

751 East 100 North

Price Utah 84501

Phone: 435-636-3226

Seating in the Commission Chambers will be limited due to COVID but the event can be viewed live online and a recording will be made available. Watch live at: https://www.youtube.com/carboncountyutah or https://www.facebook.com/carboncounty.utah

Published in the ETV Newspaper February 24, March 3 and March 10, 2021.