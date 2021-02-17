NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING – CARBON COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Date: Thursday March 11, 2021
Time: 6:00 PM
Place: Commission Chambers
The purpose of this meeting is to address concerns and questions regarding the municipal tax increase imposed in 2020 as well as the manner in which home values are assessed.
Questions must be submitted in advance by March 5, 2021.
Send questions by email, mail, or phone to:
commission@carbon.utah.gov
Carbon County Commission
751 East 100 North
Price Utah 84501
Phone: 435-636-3226
Seating in the Commission Chambers will be limited due to COVID but the event can be viewed live online and a recording will be made available. Watch live at: https://www.youtube.com/carboncountyutah or https://www.facebook.com/carboncounty.utah
Published in the ETV Newspaper February 24, March 3 and March 10, 2021.