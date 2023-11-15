NOTICE OF SUMMONS

IN THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, STATE OF UTAH EMERY COUNTY

CLIFTON M. ELLIOT, JR., Plaintiff,

vs.

COUNTRY ESTATES, AND THE ESTATE OF GARN HARRIS, AND ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THE ACTION, Defendants.

SUMMONS

Case No. 230700073

Judge: George M. Harmond

THE STATE OF UTAH TO DEFENDANTS:

You are summoned and must file a response to the Amended Complaint in writing, with the clerk of the court at the following address: 120 East Main Street, Price, Utah 84501 with a copy to the Attorney for Plaintiff at 8833 South Redwood Road, Suite C, West Jordan, Utah 84088, within 21 days if you are served in the State of Utah, or within 30 days if you are served outside of the State of Utah, after service of this Summons upon you. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in said Amended Complaint, which has been filed with the Clerk of said Court and a copy of which is hereto annexed and herewith served upon you.

Dated this 13th day of November 2023.

/s/ Nathan E. Eaton

Attorney for Plaintiff

Published in the ETV Newspaper November 15, November 22 and November 29, 2023.