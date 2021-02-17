NOTICE OF SURPLUS PROPERTY SALE BY CARBON COUNTY

Carbon County is selling a 4.3 acre piece of Parcel #02-1828-0001 (Old Weed and Mosquito Facility). The parcel will be subdivided prior to sale. There are 4 structures on the property which will all be included in the parcel sold. In 2020 the parcel was commercially appraised two separate times. (The appraisals resulted in values of $320,000 and $385,000).

Offers will be accepted by the Board of Commissioners until an acceptable offer is negotiated. No date is set for ending the offer period. Offers will need to include plans for the property. Offers with value to employment and expansion of taxable value to the county will be used to evaluate the terms and price of sale. Carbon County will act as their own agent in the transaction.

A map of the proposed parcel is attached highlighted in RED.

Contact Larry Jensen with questions or offers.

Larry Jensen

751 East 100 North

Price Utah 84501

435-630-8276

larry.jensen@carbon.utah.gov

Published in the ETV Newspaper February 24 and March 3, 2021.