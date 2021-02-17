NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on February 16, 2021, the Board of Trustees of Price River Water Improvement District (the “Issuer”), adopted a resolution (the “Resolution”) declaring its intention to issue its Parity Sewer Revenue Bonds (the “Bonds”) pursuant to the Utah Government Bonding Act, Title 11, Chapter 14, Utah Code Annotated 1953, as amended and to call a public hearing to receive input from the public with respect to the issuance of the Bonds.

The Issuer shall hold a public hearing on March 16, 2021, at the hour of 7:00 p.m. The location of the public hearing is at 265 South Fairgrounds Road, Price, Utah. In the event traditional meetings are being discouraged because of the COVID -19 or other rules, regulations or executive orders, those wishing to participate in the public hearing may call the Price River Water Improvement District office at (435) 637-6350, select Option 5, use access code 1-2-3 to enter the meeting. The purpose of the meeting is to receive input from the public with respect to the issuance of the Bonds and any potential economic impact to the private sector from the construction of the Project to be funded by the Bonds for financing the construction of wastewater system improvements, including construction of emergency chemical treatment facilities, modification of aeration systems, installation of additional instrumentation and control systems, replacement of outdated equipment and construction of an outfall building, gates, clarifiers, clarifier drives, piping and appurtenances. All members of the public are invited to attend and participate.

DATED this 16th day of February, 2021.

/s/ Jaci Adams

Clerk

Published in the ETV Newspaper February 24 and March 3, 2021.