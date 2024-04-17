NOTICE OF TAX SALE

Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of May, 2024 at 9:00 a.m., on the front steps of the Emery County courthouse, 75 East Main, Castle Dale, Utah, I will offer for sale at public auction and sell to the highest bidder for cash, under the provisions of Section 59-2-135.1, the following described real property located in the county and now delinquent and subject to tax. A bid for less than the total amount of taxes, interest, penalty, and administration costs which are a charge upon the real estate will not be accepted. Check www.emerycounty.com for updates.

Bloomer, Johnny A, PO Box 46, Ferron, UT 84523

Serial #01-003C-0003. District 001. BEG 99 FT N & 69 FT W,NE COR,BLOCK 29,CASTLE DALE TOWNSITE SURVEY;W 145.5 FT;N 214.5 FT;SE’LY TO A PT 181.50 FT N OF BEG;S TO PT OF BEG.SITUATED IN SE/4 NE/4,SEC 33,TWP 18 S,R 8 E. 0.66 ACRES. [FOR TAX PURPOSES ONLY] Minimum Bid: $6,132.03

Curtis, Bennie Ray & Marsha L, 451 W 200 S, Apt 8B, Vernal, UT 84078-3061

Serial 01-239B-0018. District 008. BEG 22 RDS E & 50 RDS S,NW COR,NE/4 NW/4,SEC 29,TWP 18 S,R 8 E;E 6 RDS;S 11 RDS;W 6 RDS;N 11 RDS TO BEG. 0.41 ACRES. Minimum Bid: $1,956.53.

Gilpin, Lewis, PO Box 134, Orangeville, UT 84537

Serial #01-0250-0006. District 008. BEG AT SW COR,LOT 3,BLOCK 15,ORANGEVILLE TOWNSITE SURVEY;N 104.5 FT;E 214.5 FT;S 104.5 FT;W 214.5 FT TO BEG. 0.51 ACRES.

Minimum Bid: $7,084.22

Harenberg, Alan G Trustee, 1594 S 530 E, Lehi, UT 84043-5640

Serial #04-004A-003G, District 009. LOT 3-G OF WHAT IS COMMONLY REFERRED TO AS SWAZEY SHORES SUBDIVISION,DESCRIBED AS:BEG AT A PT 690 FT W & 230 FT S,N/4 COR,SEC 7,TWP 18 S,R 6 E;W 100 FT;S 100 FT;E 100 FT;N 100 FT TO BEG. 0.23 ACRES.

Minimum Bid: $4,287.11

Kemple, Clifford L III, Kemple, Megan,.PO Box 682, Orangeville, UT 84537

Serial #01-0256-0016, District 008. BEG SW COR,LOT 1,BLOCK 1,CHRISTEANSENS SUBDIVISION,ORANGEVILLE TOWNSITE SURVEY;N 152.5 FT;E 134.5 FT;S 152.5 FT;W 134.5 FT TO BEG. 0.47 ACRES. Minimum Bid: $7,257.11.

Liston, Constance Q, PO Box 1122, Castle Dale, UT 84513-1122

Serial #01-0187-0025, District 007. BEG AT PT 92.25 FT S & 100 FT E,NW COR,LOT 2,BLOCK 13,HUNTINGTON TOWNSITE SURVEY;E 52.25 FT;S 180 FT;W 52.25 FT;N 180 FT,M/L,TO BEG. 0.22 ACRES. Minimum Bid: $532.60.

Liston, Koni Q, PO Box 1122, Castle Dale, UT 84513-1122

Serial #01-0187-0024, District 007. BEG 131 FT N,SW COR,LOT 2,BLOCK 13,HUNTINGTON TOWNSITE SURVEY;N 48.5 FT;E 100 FT;S 48.5 FT;W 100 FT TO BEG. 0.11 ACRES.

Minimum Bid $5,165.55

IN WITNESS WHEREOF I have hereunto set my hand and official seal this 9th day of April, 2024.

Brenda D. Tuttle

Emery County Clerk/Auditor

Published in the ETV Newspaper April 17, April 24, May 1, and May 8, 2024.