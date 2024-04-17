PUBLIC NOTICE

The Emery County School District is offering to the general public a long-term lease on all or a portion of 40 acres (more or less) of land located immediately north of Elmo Town. Interested parties should submit a written bid on an annual basis, together with their proposed use and care of the land before May 2, 2024 to:

Emery County School District

Attn: Business Office

P.O. Box 120

Huntington, UT 84528

Inquiries may be directed to Jackie Allred at 687-9846

Published in the ETV Newspaper April 17 and April 24, 2024.