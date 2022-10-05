NOTICE OF THE PUBLIC MEETING OF THE NORTH EMERY WATER USERS’ SPECIAL SERVICE DISTRICT

Cleveland, Utah

October 6 Time 7:00 p.m. Exhibit A

PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that the Administrative Control Board of North Emery Water Users’ Special Service District of Cleveland Utah will meet in their Public Hearing and Regular board meeting on Thursday October 6, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. North Emery Water Office Building 1325 North Hwy. 155 Cleveland, Utah.

1. “Consideration for and adoption of a Parameters Resolution authorizing the issuance Parity Water Revenue Bonds of North Emery Water Users Special Service District; and calling of a public hearing to receive input with respect to the issuance of Parity Water Revenue Bonds and any impact to the private sector from the construction of the culinary water system improvements to be funded by the Bonds.”

2. Managers’ Report

3. Approval of Bills

4. Approval of Minutes

EXECUTIVE SESSION AS NEEDED

5. Any other business for discussion only that may come before the board, discussion only.

Please call ahead if you need specific accommodations that will assist you to fully participate at this meeting at 435-653-2649

Dated 09/29/2022 Time- 9:00 a.m.

Sue McArthur Secretary for the District

Published in the ETV Newspaper October 5, 2022.