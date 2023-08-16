NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

The following described property will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder, payable in lawful money of the United States at the time of sale, on the front steps of the Emery County Seventh District Court, 1850 North Des Bee Dove Road, Castle Dale, UT 84513, on SEPTEMBER 21, 2023 at 11:00AM of said day, for the purpose of foreclosing a trust deed dated JUNE 14, 2007, and executed by CASEY W. ANDERSON, INDIVIDUALLY, as Trustor(s), in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. (“MERS”) SOLELY AS NOMINEE FOR BANK OF UTAH, A UTAH CORPORATION, its successors and assigns, as Beneficiary, and BANK OF UTAH, A UTAH CORPORATION, as Trustee, which Trust Deed was recorded on JUNE 18, 2007 as Entry No. 381914, in the Official Records of EMERY County, State of Utah covering real property purportedly located at 339 SOUTH 60 EAST HUNTINGTON, UTAH 84528 in EMERY County, Utah, and more particularly described as:

BEGINNING 200 FEET WEST AND 182.25 FEET SOUTH OF THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF LOT 4, BLOCK 4, HUNTINGTON TOWNSITE SURVEY; THENCE EAST 200 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 180 FEET; THENCE WEST 200 FEET; THENCE NORTH 180 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

MAKE – CHAMPION HOME

MODEL – 5367

VIN – 16-98-768-5367

YEAR – 1997

WHICH IS AFFIXED AND ATTACHED TO THE LAND AND IS PART OF THE REAL PROPERTY.

01-0187-0016

The current Beneficiary of the trust deed is UTAH HOUSING CORPORATION, and the record owner of the property as of the recording of the Notice of Default is CASEY W. ANDERSON, INDIVIDUALLY.

Bidders must tender to the trustee a $20,000.00 deposit at the sale and the balance of the purchase price by 2:00 p.m. the day following the sale. Both the deposit and the balance must be paid to Smith Knowles PC in the form of a wire transfer, cashier’s check or certified funds. Cash payments, personal checks or trust checks are not accepted.

DATED: August 14, 2023

LINCOLN TITLE INSURANCE AGENCY

By: Kenyon D. Dove

ts: Authorized Agent

Telephone: (801) 476-0303

web site: www.smithknowles.com

SK File No. UTAH04-6309

Published in the ETV Newspaper August 16, August 23 and August 30, 2023.