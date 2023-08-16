NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

The following described property will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder, payable in lawful money of the United States at the time of sale, on the front steps of the Carbon County Seventh District Court, 120 East Main Street, Price, Utah 84501, on SEPTEMBER 20, 2023 at 10:00AM of said day, for the purpose of foreclosing a trust deed dated December 2, 2004, and executed by TY A. ALDERSON AND AMANDA K. ALDERSON, HUSBAND & WIFE, as Trustor(s), in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. (“MERS”) SOLELY AS NOMINEE FOR BANK OF UTAH, A UTAH CORPORATION, its successors and assigns, as Beneficiary, and BANK OF UTAH, A UTAH CORPORATION, as Trustee, which Trust Deed was recorded on December 3, 2004 as Entry No. 109001, in Book 580, at Page 632, in the Official Records of CARBON County, State of Utah covering real property purportedly located at 2815 West Gordon Creek Road, Price, Utah 84501 in CARBON County, Utah, and more particularly described as:

BEGINNING AT A POINT WHICH LIES SOUTH 89°53’50” EAST 693.0 FEET FROM THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF SECTION 12, TOWNSHIP 14 SOUTH, RANGE 9 EAST, SALT LAKE BASE AND MERIDIAN; SAID POINT IS ALSO ON THE SOUTH LINE OF SECTION 12, AND RUNNING THENCE NORTH 2°59’50” WEST 218.70 FEET; THENCE NORTH 60° EAST 609.81 FEET TO THE COUNTY ROAD RIGHT OF WAY; THENCE SOUTH 41°25’18” EAST 100.0 FEET ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY; THENCE SOUTH 60° WEST 298.56 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 0°06’58” EAST 299.62 FEET TO THE SOUTH LINE OF SECTION 12, THENCE NORTH 89°53’50” WEST 324.88 FEET ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF SECTION 12 TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, ACCORDING TO THE OFFICIAL PLAT THEREOF, RECORDS OF THE CARBON COUNTY RECORDER. SITUATE IN CARBON COUNTY, STATE OF UTAH. 1996 SILVERCREST MANUFACTURED HOME VEHICLE ID#17611376AP/BP

02-0628-006

The current Beneficiary of the trust deed is WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, AS TRUSTEE OF STANWICH MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST F, and the record owner of the property as of the recording of the Notice of Default is TY A. ALDERSON AND AMANDA K. ALDERSON, HUSBAND AND WIFE, AS JOINT TENANTS.

Bidders must tender to the trustee a $20,000.00 deposit at the sale and the balance of the purchase price by 2:00 p.m. the day following the sale. Both the deposit and the balance must be paid to Smith Knowles PC in the form of a wire transfer, cashier’s check or certified funds. Cash payments, personal checks or trust checks are not accepted.

DATED: August 14, 2023

LINCOLN TITLE INSURANCE AGENCY

By: Kenyon D. Dove

ts: Authorized Agent

Telephone: (801) 476-0303

web site: www.smithknowles.com

SK File No. CARR07-0647

Published in the ETV Newspaper August 16, August 23 and August 30, 2023.