NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

On April 26, 2024, at 4:00 p.m., at the entrance of the Seventh Judicial District Court, 1850 North Des Bee Dove Road, Castle Dale, UT 84513, Jared L. Anderson, as Substituted Trustee (the Substitution of Trustee is dated October 12, 2023, and was recorded October 13, 2023 as Entry No. 432050 in the official records of Emery County, State of Utah), will sell at public auction, to the highest bidder, payable in lawful money of the United States, certain real property located in Emery County, State of Utah, together with all buildings, fixtures, and improvements thereon, described as follows:

BEGINNING AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF LOT 3, BLOCK 41, HUNTINGTON TOWNSITE SURVEY, AND RUNNING THENCE EAST 272.25 FEET; THENCE NORTH 90.25 FEET; THENCE WEST 272.25 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 90.25 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

Excepting therefrom all oil, gas, and other minerals and mineral rights in and to said land. Tax I.D. No. 01-0197-0033

The undersigned disclaims liability for any error in the description.

Bidders must tender to the Substituted Trustee a $5,000 cashier’s check at the sale, and the balance of the purchase price in certified funds by 5:00 p.m. on April 29, 2024. The deposit must be in the form of a cashier’s check or bank official check payable to Jared L. Anderson, Trustee. The balance must be in the form of a wire transfer, cashier’s check or bank official check payable to Anderson, Fife, Marshall & Johnson, LC Trust Account. If wire transfer is used, an additional $10.00 wire fee must be remitted with the purchase price. Cash will not be accepted. A Trustee’s Deed will be delivered to the successful bidder within three (3) business days after receipt of the full amount bid.

This Trustee’s Sale is subject to a bankruptcy filing, a payoff, a reinstatement or any other condition of which the Substituted Trustee is not aware that would cause the cancellation of this sale. If any of these conditions exist, this sale will be null and void, the successful bidder’s funds shall be returned, and the Substituted Trustee and Beneficiary shall not be liable to the successful bidder for any damages. Further, said sale will be made without covenant or warranty regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, for the purpose of foreclosing, and to satisfy the obligation secured by and pursuant to the power of sale conferred in the Deed of Trust dated August 10, 2021, executed by Dave B. Ericson and L. Roseanne Ericson as Trustor, in favor of Jesus Ayala as Beneficiary, and filed for record August 11, 2021, and recorded as Entry No. 425870 in the official records of the Emery County Recorder’s Office, State of Utah For more information, contact the Trustee at the above address and telephone number, Monday through Friday (excluding holidays) during normal business hours of 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Notice of Default and Election to Sell Trust Property, dated October 12, 2023 was recorded on October 13, 2023 as Entry No. 532051 in the official records of the Emery County Recorder, State of Utah.

The name of the current purported and recorded owners of the property being foreclosed are Dave B. Ericson and L. Roseanne Ericson.

The names of the original borrowers were Dave B. Ericson and L. Roseanne Ericson.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

DATED this 14th day of March, 2024.

ANDERSON, FIFE, MARSHALL & JOHNSON, LC

_/s/ Jared L. Anderson_____

JARED L. ANDERSON

Substituted Trustee

Published in the ETV Newspaper March 20, March 27, and April 3, 2024.