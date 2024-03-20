CARBON WATER CONSERVANCY DISTRICT NOTICE TO WATER USERS

Carbon Water Conservancy District has a block of Scofield Reservoir Water Shares available for lease for the upcoming 2024 irrigation season with potential lease options for subsequent year(s). Shares are available to the public on a first-come, first-served basis at a cost of $25.00 per share. Anyone leasing these shares for the 2024 season may be able to lease shares based on the following terms:

Shares for the 2024 season with first right of refusal for the same number of shares at prevailing rates for the 2025 and 2026 irrigation seasons. (3 years)

If interested, please contact Gordon at (435) 299-9756.

Published in the ETV Newspaper March 20, 2024.