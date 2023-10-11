NOTICE OF UNCLAIMED PROPERTY – PRICE CITY

The following have unclaimed property with Price City:
Shaylee M Burke
Michael S Berjarano
Jason D Bruno
Mira Vista Inv., LLC
Jackie Lynn Ashby
Jared M Keller
Faye E Giles
Tammy R Rosamond
Ernest Ibanez
Lila J Petroff
James J Lynn
Wyatt C Whitmer
Annalisa K Moy
Victor A Romero
Sabrina L Bloomer
Eric H Cooke
Shayden R Christensen
Garrett L Boyd
Peter M Choppin
Lanny T Greco
Megan M Dayley
David Serratos
Alicia M Fulcher
Kracked Phone Computer Repair
Brett Richman
Kayla M McCarron
Jordan M Thomas
Leisa A Cloward
Nathan Cowley
Contact Price City Treasurer’s office for more information 185 East Main, Room 204, Price, Utah, or call 435-636-3161or email carolynm@priceutah.net.
Published in the ETV Newspaper October 11 and October 18, 2023.