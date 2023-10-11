NOTICE OF UNCLAIMED PROPERTY – PRICE CITY

The following have unclaimed property with Price City:

Shaylee M Burke

Michael S Berjarano

Jason D Bruno

Mira Vista Inv., LLC

Jackie Lynn Ashby

Jared M Keller

Faye E Giles

Tammy R Rosamond

Ernest Ibanez

Lila J Petroff

James J Lynn

Wyatt C Whitmer

Annalisa K Moy

Victor A Romero

Sabrina L Bloomer

Eric H Cooke

Shayden R Christensen

Garrett L Boyd

Peter M Choppin

Lanny T Greco

Megan M Dayley

David Serratos

Alicia M Fulcher

Kracked Phone Computer Repair

Brett Richman

Kayla M McCarron

Jordan M Thomas

Leisa A Cloward

Nathan Cowley

Contact Price City Treasurer’s office for more information 185 East Main, Room 204, Price, Utah, or call 435-636-3161or email carolynm@priceutah.net.

Published in the ETV Newspaper October 11 and October 18, 2023.