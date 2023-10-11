NOTICE TO EMERY COUNTY VOTERS – SAMPLE BALLOT

All registered voters within municipal boundaries in Precinct 1-Emery, and 2 & 3 Ferron, will be mailed a ballot for the upcoming Municipal General Election. Ballots will be mailed on October 31, 2023. Ballots returned by mail must be postmarked by November 20, 2023.

Ballot drop boxes are available on the North and South entrances of the Emery County Courthouse, 75 E Main St, Castle Dale. UT. Early Voting begins on November 7. 2023 until November 17, 2023 from the hours of 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. at the Clerk/Auditor’s office 75 E Main St, Castle Dale, UT. In person voting will be November 21. 2023 from 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. The ballot for in person voting will be the same ballot voters receive in the mail.

SAMPLE BALLOT: A sample ballot for Emery Town and Ferron City may be obtained from: www.emerycounty.com or at the Emery County Courthouse: 75 E Main Street. PO Box 907, Castle Dale, UT or by calling (435) 381-3550

Any voter needing ADA assistance may contact the Emery County Clerk/Auditor’s office at (435) 381-3550.

Published in the ETV Newspaper October 11, 2023.