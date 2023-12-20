MenuMenu

  1. Home
  2. Notices
  3. NOTICE – OPEN BOARD POSITIONS

NOTICE – OPEN BOARD POSITIONS

Emery County is actively seeking citizens interested in filling one (1) position on the Emery County Special Service District #1 Board.

The vacancy is for one (1) four (4) year term beginning January 1, 2024, and ending December 31, 2027. This 4-year term is for a Board Member/Project Manager.

Emphasis and extra consideration will be given to citizens living within the district boundaries of Green River.

————————————————————————-

Emery County is actively seeking citizens interested in filling four (4) Planning and Zoning Commission positions.

The vacancy is for a four (4) four (4) year term beginning January 1, 2024, and ending December 31, 2027. This 4-year term is for a Board Member.

————————————————————————-

*** You may obtain a volunteer form online at emerycounty.com or the Clerk/Auditor’s Office during regular business hours. The volunteer form will need to be returned to the Clerk/Auditor’s Office, 75 E Main Street, PO Box 629, Castle Dale, Utah, 84513 by Friday, January 5, 2024, by the close of business.

Published in the ETV Newspaper December 20 and December 27, 2023.
scroll to top