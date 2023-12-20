NOTICE – OPEN BOARD POSITIONS

Emery County is actively seeking citizens interested in filling one (1) position on the Emery County Special Service District #1 Board.

The vacancy is for one (1) four (4) year term beginning January 1, 2024, and ending December 31, 2027. This 4-year term is for a Board Member/Project Manager.

Emphasis and extra consideration will be given to citizens living within the district boundaries of Green River.

————————————————————————-

Emery County is actively seeking citizens interested in filling four (4) Planning and Zoning Commission positions.

The vacancy is for a four (4) four (4) year term beginning January 1, 2024, and ending December 31, 2027. This 4-year term is for a Board Member.

————————————————————————-

*** You may obtain a volunteer form online at emerycounty.com or the Clerk/Auditor’s Office during regular business hours. The volunteer form will need to be returned to the Clerk/Auditor’s Office, 75 E Main Street, PO Box 629, Castle Dale, Utah, 84513 by Friday, January 5, 2024, by the close of business.

Published in the ETV Newspaper December 20 and December 27, 2023.