SEUHD BOARD OF HEALTH MEETINGS 2024

Notice is hereby given that the Southeast Utah Board of Health will hold regular meetings at the Green River City Offices, 460 East Main, Green River, Utah. Each meeting will also be broadcast via electronic meeting. The meetings will be held on the following dates beginning at 5:00 PM.

Tuesday, January 23, 2024 (Virtual)

Tuesday, March 26, 2024

Tuesday, May 28, 2024

Tuesday, July 16, 2024

Tuesday, September 24, 2024

Tuesday, November 19, 2024 (BUDGET MEETING)

Published in the ETV Newspaper December 20 and December 27, 2023.