SEUHD BOARD OF HEALTH MEETINGS 2024

Notice is hereby given that the Southeast Utah Board of Health will hold regular meetings at the Green River City Offices, 460 East Main, Green River, Utah. Each meeting will also be broadcast via electronic meeting. The meetings will be held on the following dates beginning at 5:00 PM.
Tuesday, January 23, 2024 (Virtual)
Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Tuesday, July 16, 2024
Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Tuesday, November 19, 2024 (BUDGET MEETING)
Published in the ETV Newspaper December 20 and December 27, 2023.