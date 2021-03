JEFFERY HAYWARD and MELISSA HADDICK have been appointed as personal corepresentatives of the ESTATE OF CLAUDETTE S. HAYWARD in the 7th District Court of Emery County, Utah, Case No. 213700002. All claims against said Estate must be addressed to JEFFERY HAYWARD, c/o Christian B. Bryner, 49 N. 500 E., Price, UT 84501, and must be presented within 3 months after the date of first publication of this notice or be forever barred.

