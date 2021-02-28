NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF ROYCE GUY ALLRED, Deceased, Emery County Seventh District Court, State of Utah, Probate No. 213700007 ES

All persons having claims against the above estate are to take notice that MICHAEL R. ALLRED, also known as Michael Allred and Mike Allred, has been appointed Administrator of the above named estate and creditors are required to present their claims to the undersigned or to the Clerk of the Court within three months after the date of the first publication of this notice or be forever barred.

Nick Sampinos, Attorney for Administrator

190 N. Carbon Avenue, Price, UT 84501

Tel: (435)637-9000

Published in the ETV Newspaper March 3, March 10 and March 17, 2021.