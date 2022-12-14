NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Carolyn Fern Jewkes Watkins Sherrill

aka Carolyn J. Watkins Sherrill, Deceased

Probate No. 223700032

Notice is hereby given that Bevan Watkins has been appointed Personal Representative of the above estate.

All persons having claims against the above estate are required to present them to the undersigned or to the Clerk of the Court within three (3) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims shall be forever barred.

Bevan Watkins

c/o

Harrington Beech Law

148 S. Vernal Ave., Ste. 101

Vernal, UT 84078.

Published in the ETV Newspaper December 14, December 21 and December 28, 2022.