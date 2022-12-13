Dino Dynamics Enjoy First Competition

Murray High played host to the Excalibur Classic on Saturday where the Dino Dynamics competed for the first time this season. Carbon shined with its military routine by taking second and receiving the award for best choreography.

The Dino Dynamics also took third in hip hop, fifth in dance and fifth in show. The teams then competed in a drill down, where all three top spots went to members of the Dino Dynamics.

“We had a lot of fun at our first competition,” said head coach Taylor Loveland.

Carbon will now prepare for the Premier Drill competition at Utah Valley University this Saturday.