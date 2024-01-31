NOTICE TO EMERY COUNTY VOTERS – SAMPLE BALLOT

All registered Democratic voters within Emery County will be mailed a ballot for the upcoming Presidential Primary Election. Ballots will be mailed on February 13, 2024 Ballots returned by mail must be postmarked by March 4, 2024.

Following are the ballot drop box locations available until Friday, March 4, 2024 at 5:00 p.m.:

Emery Library – 85 N Center, Emery, Utah

Ferron Library – 55 N 200 W, Ferron, Utah

Clawson Town Hall – 200 S Main Street, Clawson, Utah

Orangeville Library – 115 S Main Street, Orangeville, Utah

Huntington Library – 70 S Main Street, Huntington, Utah

Cleveland Library – 45 W Main Street, Cleveland, Utah

Elmo Library – 100 E Main Street, Elmo, Utah

Green River Library – 85 S Long Street, Green River, Utah

There are two drop boxes located at the north and south entrances of the Emery County Courthouse, 75 East Main St, Castle Dale. The ballot must be dropped off by 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

In person voting will be February 20, 2024 until Friday. March 1, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. The polls will be open on election day, March 5, 2024 from 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the Emery County courthouse. 75 E Main St, Castle Dale, UT. The ballot for in person voting will be the same ballot voters receive in the mail.

SAMPLE BALLOT: A sample ballot may be obtained from: www.emerycounty.com or at the Emery County Courthouse: 75 E Main Street, PO Box 907, Castle Dale, UT or by calling (435) 381-3550

Any voter needing ADA assistance may contact the Emery County Clerk/Auditor’s office at (435) 381-3550.

Published in the ETV Newspaper January 31, 2024.