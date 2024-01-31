NOTICE OF VACANCIES

PUBLIC NOTICE is now given that the North Emery Water User’s Special Service District Board has three (3) vacancies. Applicants must be registered voters in Emery County and reside within the northern boundaries of Emery County, i.e Lawrence, Huntington, Cleveland, and Elmo. If you are interested and qualify to serve on the (NEWU Special Service District Board), you can obtain a volunteer form online at emerycounty.com. Completed volunteer forms must be submitted by the end of business on Friday, February 9, 2024.

NORTH EMERY WATER USERS SPECIAL SERVICE DISTRICT

3 vacancies: 3 positions. Term limits are 4 years. Meetings are held monthly.

This district was created to provide water within its boundaries through the construction, purchase, gift, condemnation, or any combination of equipment, facilities, or systems necessary to provide said service.

Published in the ETV Newspaper January 31 and February 7, 2024.