Price River Water Users Assn. has set the deadline to move reservoir water from one canal to another, for May 31, 2024. All leases and other requests to temporarily move water should be submitted to our office on or before that date. Lease memos may be filled out in office or downloaded from priceriverwaterusers.com and mailed or e-mailed to prwua1@gmail.com.

Ashlee Shorts

Price River Water Users Assn.

Published in the ETV Newspaper April 17, 2024.