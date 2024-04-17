REQUEST FOR BIDS

Carbon County Emergency Management is accepting sealed bids for one new ¾ ton truck. All makes and colors will be accepted Silver if preferred. Model example of Lariat, LTZ, or Laramie. Must be serviceable during and after warranty period by a dealership in Carbon County.

Engine: Diesel

Body style: Crew Cab

Will include: Backup camera, Bluetooth, Four Wheel drive and standard bed with tow Package.

Carbon County will accept the lowest responsive and responsible bid with the options it deems most important within the price range set forth above. Venders may submit multiple bids that fit vehicle description. Bids must be received in a sealed envelope marked “Emergency Management Truck” no later than 5 :00p.m . on April 30, 2024, and addressed to the Carbon County Auditor, 751 East 100 North, Price, Utah.

Bids will be opened during a regular Commission meeting on May 1, 2024. Please contact Carbon County Emergency Manager Justin Needles at (435) 636-3742 with questions.

Published in the ETV Newspaper April 17, and April 24, 2024.