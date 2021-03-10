NOTICE TO WATER USERS

Price River Water Improvement District has 500 shares of

Scofield Reservoir water to lease for the 2021 irrigation season.

The shares will be awarded through a lottery. Interested parties can find the PRWID Irrigation Water Lease application on our website at www.prwid.com. All applications will be accepted March 10, 2021 thru March 31, 2021 by noon. The cost of water shares will be $25.00 per share with a limit of 25 shares per person. The drawing of successful lessees will be April 1, 2021.

Jaci Adams, Clerk

Price River Water Improvement District

Published in the ETV Newspaper March 10, 2021.