NOTICE TO WATER USERS

The applications below were filed with the Division of Water Rights. These are informal proceedings per Rule 655-6-2. Protests concerning an application must be legibly written or typed, contain the name and mailing address of the protesting party, STATE THE APPLICATION NUMBER PROTESTED, CITE REASONS FOR THE PROTEST, and REQUEST A HEARING, if desired. Also, A $15 FEE MUST BE INCLUDED FOR EACH APPLICATION PROTESTED. Protests must be filed with the Division of Water Rights on or before Oct. 24, 2023 either electronically using the Division`s on-line Protest of Application form, by hand delivery to a Division office, or by mail at PO Box 146300, Salt Lake City, UT 84114-6300. Please visit waterrights.utah.gov or call (801)538-7240 for additional information.

EMERY COUNTY

EXTENSION(S)

94-53 (A35194): Town of Emery is/are filing an extension for 3 cfs from groundwater (1.5 mi. SW of Emery) for INDUSTRIAL: Industrial processing of Coal, steam elec generation, & hydraulic trns of coal.

SANPETE COUNTY

CHANGE APPLICATION(S)

93-3771 (a50721): Cottonwood Creek Consolidated Irrigation Company, USA Forest Service propose(s) using 0.88 ac-ft. from the Orange Olsen Spring (14 miles NW of Orangeville) for OTHER: Orange Olsen guard station, campsites, marina resort building, pavilion area.

UTAH COUNTY

CHANGE APPLICATION(S)

91-5302 (a50779): Indian Head Ranch, LLC propose(s) using 0.5 ac-ft. from groundwater (Emma park) for DOMESTIC.

Teresa Wilhelmsen, P.E.

State Engineer

Published in the ETV Newspaper September 27 and October 4, 2023.