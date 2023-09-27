HUNTINGTON CITY PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that Huntington City is in the process of escheating abandoned cemetery plots that have outstanding fees and no correspondence for 60 years or more.

Plots being escheated at this time:

OWNER PURCHASED DATE

Clarence Q. Howard 1932

Huskell Johnson Majors 1911

Thomas Elias Jackson 1911

Alta Collard 1944

John Mills 1942

Thomas Rowley 1886

H. Burgess 1886

Victor D Cram 1886

George Westwood 1889

Thomas Stolworthy 1886

Curtis Caldwell 1886

Mary Guymon 1887

Owen Smith 1886

Nathan Stevens 1888

Matt J Sadler Unknown

Anyone claiming these plots must bring documentation proving ownership to Huntington City within 30-days from September 25, 2023. Huntington City Hall is located at 20 S Main, Huntington, Utah.

Jenene Hansen

Huntington City Recorder

Published in the ETV Newspaper September 27, 2023.