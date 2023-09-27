HUNTINGTON CITY PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that Huntington City is in the process of escheating abandoned cemetery plots that have outstanding fees and no correspondence for 60 years or more.
Plots being escheated at this time:
OWNER PURCHASED DATE
Clarence Q. Howard 1932
Huskell Johnson Majors 1911
Thomas Elias Jackson 1911
Alta Collard 1944
John Mills 1942
Thomas Rowley 1886
H. Burgess 1886
Victor D Cram 1886
George Westwood 1889
Thomas Stolworthy 1886
Curtis Caldwell 1886
Mary Guymon 1887
Owen Smith 1886
Nathan Stevens 1888
Matt J Sadler Unknown
Anyone claiming these plots must bring documentation proving ownership to Huntington City within 30-days from September 25, 2023. Huntington City Hall is located at 20 S Main, Huntington, Utah.
Jenene Hansen
Huntington City Recorder
Published in the ETV Newspaper September 27, 2023.