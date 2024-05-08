NOTICE TO WATER USERS

The applications below were filed with the Division of Water Rights. These are informal proceedings per Rule 655-6-2. Protests concerning an application must be legibly written or typed, contain the name and mailing address of the protesting party, STATE THE APPLICATION NUMBER PROTESTED, CITE REASONS FOR THE PROTEST, and REQUEST A HEARING, if desired. Also, A $15 FEE MUST BE INCLUDED FOR EACH APPLICATION PROTESTED. Protests must be filed with the Division of Water Rights on or before Jun. 4, 2024 either electronically using the Division`s on-line Protest of Application form, by hand delivery to a Division office, or by mail at PO Box 146300, Salt Lake City, UT 84114-6300. Please visit waterrights.utah.gov or call (801)538-7240 for additional information.

CARBON COUNTY

NEW APPLICATION(S)

91-5306 (A84177): Jeff & Amy Peters propose(s) using 0.5 ac-ft. from the Unnamed Drainage (3 miles SW of Price) for IRRIGATION.

CHANGE APPLICATION(S)

91-5250 (a51610): Lyle K Jones and Carol B Jones, Price River Water Improvement District propose(s) using 0.091 cfs OR 16.5 ac-ft. from the Price River (4 miles North of Helper) for MUNICIPAL: In Price River Water Improvement District, Price, Helper.

SEVIER COUNTY

EXTENSION(S)

94-1893 (A78772): Leon P. and Virginia A. Christensen Family Trust is/are filing an extension for 1.73 ac-ft. from groundwater (4 miles W of Emery) for DOMESTIC; IRRIGATION; STOCKWATERING.

Teresa Wilhelmsen, P.E.

State Engineer

Published in the ETV Newspaper May 8 and May 15, 2024.