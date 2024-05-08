INVITATION FOR PUBLIC COMMENT

​Southeast Utah Health Department is accepting public comment for the following regulation beginning March 27, 2024 and ending May 24, 2024.

● Housing Regulation

​The regulation will be voted on and may be adopted under the authority of the Southeast Utah Board of Health. The regulation can be viewed on our website at www.seuhealth.com/public-comment or at the State’s Public Meeting Notice website, www.pmn.utah.gov under interlocal (Under Government). The regulation will also be available at the front desk of each office in our district.

​Public comment is open until May 24th and may be made directly to Orion Rogers, Environmental Health Director, at orogers@utah.gov or 435-259-5602.

Published in the ETV Newspaper May 8 and May 15, 2024.