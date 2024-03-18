Notre Dame Celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with Feast

Following Price City’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, the Notre Dame Hope Center played host for their annual celebration.

Notre Dame’s St. Patrick’s Day fun kicked off with a corned beef and cabbage feast on Saturday beginning at noon. Other food items were available such as hot dogs, hamburgers and their delicious Irish nachos.

In conjunction with the traditional St. Patrick’s Day meal, the Hope Center also supplied green drinks. Homemade baked goods were available for purchase as well.

Community members enjoyed the afternoon with a silent auction, a raffle and bingo.