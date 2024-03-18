Robinett Receives AJB Broadcasting’s Apples for Teachers Award

During the Carbon School Board meeting that was held on Wednesday, March 16, Mont Harmon Middle School’s seventh grade math teacher, Steve Robinett was awarded AJB Broadcasting’s Apples for Teachers nomination for March.

AJB Broadcasting’s CJ McManus began presenting the award by first stating that it was an honor to dedicate this month’s award to Robinett, who he considers a friend.

Robinett was nominated for the award by a student’s father, Chris Polito. In Polito’s nomination letter, he explained that the Apples for Teachers award is much more than just the community spotlight.

“It’s about building confidence in our children, treating them with compassion and giving them the tools to be successful at whatever their next step in life is. To me, Mr. Robinett encompasses all those attributes and more.”

It was brought to Robinett’s attention a few months back that Polito’s daughter was struggling in his class. Robinett then made the decision to dedicate hours after school a few days a week to offer tutoring to his students. In Polito’s letter, he expressed that the after-school efforts have increased his daughter’s grade tremendously.

“Mr. Robinett has my vote this month and every month until he is recognized for his care and compassion towards our children,” Polito’s letter stated.

McManus then gifted Robinett with an apple, a $50 gift card and an Apples for Teacher’s plaque.

Robinett concluded the nomination by expressing he was very excited on the nomination, then thanked the board for the pleasure to work with them.

AJB Broadcasting will be presenting an Apples for Teachers award at each monthly school board meeting. To nominate a teacher, send an email to taylor@heytony.com with your reasoning on which teacher deserves to be recognized.

AJB Broadcasting’s Apples for Teachers is made possible by Eastern Utah Community Credit Union, Castleview Hospital, Marietti Monuments, Sutherlands, Coldstone Creamery and Castle Valley Awards.