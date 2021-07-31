“Nutcracker” Auditions Coming in August

The Castle Valley Civic Ballet’s annual “Nutcracker” performance is returning once again this holiday season. Performance dates are slated for Dec. 2, 3 and 4.

To prepare for this occasion, “Nutcracker” auditions will be hosted at Mont Harmon Middle School on Saturday, Aug. 21. Dancers must be in the first grade or older to be considered.

Ballet attire is required at the audition and the day will kick off with ages 6-9 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Each age group is being asked to arrive at least 30 minutes before their respective audition times for preparation.

Ages 10-13 will be from 11 a.m. to noon, followed by ages 14 and older from noon to 1 p.m. Finally, pointe audition will be from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. and those that wish to audition for this must attend one of the above auditions.

Rehearsals for the “Nutcracker” will begin on Saturday, Sept. 11 and will take place on Saturdays following that. A non-refundable production fee of $60 per dancer will be due by the audition date.

Those that wish to audition must register online at www.castlevalleycivicballet.com. Those with questions may contact Stephanie Richards at (435) 668-0413.