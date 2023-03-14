Offense Sputters at St. George Invitational

The Spartans headed for St. George last week to take part in the St. George Invitational. The road trip featured two games against talented teams.

It was a tough draw on Thursday against Morgan, who quickly jumped out in front 3-1. The Trojans continued their attack in the second half and went on to win 7-1. Oumar Diarra was the lone Spartan to score in the match.

The offensive woes continued on Saturday when Emery faced Sky View. The Bobcats took an early 2-0 lead and went on to win 3-0.

Emery will need to find answers quickly, especially on offense, as it already enters its region schedule. The Spartans (0-2) will travel back south on Thursday to take on Canyon View (0-1).