Officers Seek Info After 2 Deer Illegally Killed

DWR News Release

Utah Division of Wildlife Resources conservation officers are seeking information after two buck deer were illegally killed and left to waste last month in Tooele County.

On Dec. 18, DWR officers located two dead buck deer that were in the same area near Middle Canyon Road in Tooele County. Upon further investigation, the officers discovered that both deer were killed at the same time with a small caliber rifle. Investigators estimate that the deer were killed sometime between Dec. 15-17. There were no buck deer hunts occurring at that time.

“Individuals who unlawfully kill big game animals and other wildlife are stealing opportunities from those who might otherwise harvest the animal lawfully in the future and who need the meat,” DWR Conservation Officer Jason Anderson said.

Anyone with information regarding the illegal killing of these deer, or any other wildlife-related crimes in Utah, is encouraged to report it to DWR conservation officers in one of the following ways:

By calling the UTiP Hotline at (800) 662-3337

The UTDWR Law Enforcement app

By texting 847411

Online through the DWR website; however, contact with an officer may be limited with this option

If you have any information regarding this specific case, you can also contact Officer Jason Anderson at (801) 822-1248. A reward may be available for information leading to the successful prosecution of those responsible. Requests for confidentiality are respected.

Every year, Utah conservation officers conduct numerous investigations into the illegal killing of wildlife. In 2023, officers confirmed a total of 1,056 wild animals and fish were illegally killed, valued over $619,000.