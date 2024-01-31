Emery Competes at UHSAA State Cheer

By Jesse Brinkerhoff and Shalea World, EHS Journalism

The last couple of months for the cheer team have been nothing but hard work, with the hope of bringing home the state championship on Jan. 25. Emery High cheer traveled to Utah Valley University with high hopes and great spirits. Confidence and showmanship are what Emery cheer brought to the mat.

Before the team goes onto the mat to perform, they hype each other up with positivity. Cheer is a sport about building up the crowd as well as your teammates. The team ended up taking sixth place overall. Although the results are not what they hoped for, they went home with the satisfaction of performing their best, or, as the cheer team states, “Leaving it on the mat.”

They worked hard, then left all their efforts on the mat. The season is coming to an end. The cheer team will be performing its final spring show on March 6 at 6 p.m., and tryouts will soon follow for the new season on March 20 and 21. The cheer team will continue to work hard and represent the school.