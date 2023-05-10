Ogden Takes Emery Out of Playoffs

Stock Photo by Jamie Swank

The #8 Spartans were knocked out of the 3A State Baseball Playoffs by #7 Ogden on Tuesday. The two teams were battling to stay alive in the losers bracket.

Emery looked strong to start the game. The Spartans plated three runs in the first inning to gain some early momentum. Unfortunately, Ogden responded with five of its own to take a 5-3 lead after the opening frame.

The bats cooled in the following innings as Emery looked for an answer. Ogden plated another run in the fourth to take a 6-3 lead, but Emery added two of its own in the fifth to trail 6-5.

Unfortunately, Ogden added two more runs in the bottom of the fifth to lengthen its lead to 8-5. The Spartans added a late run in the seventh, but it was not enough as the Tigers won 8-6 and advanced in the tournament.

Easton Nielson took the loss for Emery on the mound. Hayden Abrams recorded two RBIs in the game while Wade Stilson had one to go along with a triple. Gannon Ward, Kade Larsen and Treven Gilbert all added one RBI each.

The Spartans end the season 12-15 overall and 5-7 in region play.