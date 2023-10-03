Oktoberfest Ushers in Fall

The annual Oktoberfest celebration was hosted once again over the weekend at Notre Dame De Lourdes Church in Price. The doors were thrown open for the festivities on Friday at 5 p.m.

On both days, sausage, kielbasa, hamburgers and hot dogs were available. Mexican dinner was featured on Friday evening and games took place from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

On Saturday, a lasagna dinner was on the menu and games took place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and then again from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Homemade apple strudel, a silent auction and more were also featured both days.

Carry out was available for those that weren’t able to attend for a longer period of time. Proceeds earned throughout the weekend will benefit Notre Dame De Lourdes Church and its charitable and civic involvements.

“A portion of the proceeds this year will be given to Carbon County Community Cares Christmas Dinner, the Castle Country Pregnancy Resource Center, Carbon County Meals on Wheels Program and Price City Fire Department’s Sub for Santa program,” the church shared.