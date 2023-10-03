Donor Connect Honors Local Peyton Kimber

On Sept. 26, members of the community gathered at the Driver’s License Division in Price. Donor Connect, which saves and heals lives by facilitating organ, eye and tissue donation, hosted a special plaque unveiling for Peyton Kimber.

Brady Dransfield, who is the Public Education Manager for Donor Connect, thanked all that had joined to honor and remember Kimber with the tribute. He also thanked the division for allowing the plaque to be featured at their location. The goal of the plaque is to remember Kimber while also hopefully inspiring others to be organ donors.

Dransfield explained that there are 104,000 individuals within the United States that are on the donor waitlist, with more than 800 of those residing in the state of Utah.

He also said that those that are willing to receive an organ should be willing to be an organ donor. “Like Peyton, together we can make a difference by selecting yes to organ, eye and tissue donation,” Dransfield stated.

The Emergency Room Director of Castleview Hospital spoke next, sharing that they had the honor of caring for Kimber after his accident. She explained that while they always strive to ensure that they are able to care for patients to the best of their abilities, they know that sometimes the attempts will be in vain.

In those times of sorrow, she stated that they take solace in knowing that those like Kimber will help others by choosing to be an organ donor. She said that Kimber had an infectious attitude and will never be gone for those that were lucky enough to receive a life-saving donation. She stated that she is proud of Kimber and his decision to be an organ donor.

Finally, Kimber’s mother Kristin Cox shared with those that had gathered. She thanked them all for being in attendance and, on behalf of the family, expressed her gratitude to those that shared a special place in Kimber’s life. She said it was an honor to celebrate what a beautiful person he was and thanked Donor Connect and the division for allowing the plaque.

“It’s hard to sum up Peyton in just a few words, and in just a few minutes,” Cox said, emphasizing that he made a huge impact in the 17 years that he was here.

In October of 2020, their lives changed forever when she received the call that Kimber had been in an automobile accident. He was life-flighted to Primary Children’s Hospital and was there for five days. Cox stated that, when they realized that he would pass, they made the decision to donate his organs.

“We did this because I know that if Peyton would’ve been able to open his eyes, he would’ve wanted to be somebody’s hero,” Cox shared.

Through the donations, Kimber was able to save three lives. Cox stated that those individuals are better because they have a little piece of Kimber. She then said that one “yes” can save so many lives and organ donation has always been something close to her heart.

Cox checked yes when she got her first driver’s license and it has been yes ever since. She spoke about family donations that have saved lives and the blessings that come of it.

She is thankful that Kimber is living on in three different people’s lives and said that he is now on another adventure. From there, the plaque was unveiled and will now be on display at the division for all that visit.