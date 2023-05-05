Old Woman South Prescribed Fire Project to Continue in Central Utah

Forest Service Press Release

The Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands will once again team up with private landowners and plan to manage prescribed fire operations on 100-500 acres (one acre is equivalent to the size of one football field) in a series of units located east of Salina and southwest of the community of Emery, in Salina Creek and on the Old Woman Plateau.

Crews continued the Old Woman South Prescribed Fire Project on Thursday, April 27, utilizing aircraft (helicopter) and ground ignitions. While north facing slopes remain snow covered, crews will direct their attention on available south and east slopes in units 14, 16, and 17 (Forest Service-administered lands). Fuel types are mostly sagebrush, oak, pinyon and juniper.

Please see attached map and project information sheet for more details on this Shared Stewardship Project, funded by Utah’s Watershed Restoration Initiative (WRI).

Prescribed fire updates and other fire-related information throughout the state of Utah can be found on Twitter @UtahWildfire or by visiting www.UtahFireInfo.gov. Reference #OldWomanSouthRx for updated information.

To visit Utah’s Shared Stewardship and Utah’s Watershed Restoration Initiative (WRI) websites, please go to https://utah-shared-stewardship-utahdnr.hub.arcgis.com/ and https://wri.utah.gov