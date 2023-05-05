Teresa Peczuh Earns Tourism Super Service Award

During the Carbon County Commission meeting that took place on Wednesday, Carbon County Tourism Specialist Tina Grange announced Teresa Peczuh of Grogg’s as the Tourism Super Service Award recipient for the month of May.

In the nomination that was submitted for Peczuh, it stated that customers know they will have the absolute best experience when they go to Grogg’s and Peczuh is working. Continuing, it said that when customers go there, they are getting not only the best food, but the best service.

Peczuh was credited as one-of-a-kind and more than deserving of the award. This was echoed by Grange, stating that patrons will have a great experience when Peczuh is working, along with a lot of the other staff members there.

Grange also said that Peczuh is very sweet and humble, stating the she’s been known to say that her customers get her through all of her hard days.