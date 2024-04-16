Olympian Marsha Baird Visits Canyon View Middle School for Hope Week

Canyon View Middle School Press Release

Canyon View Middle School Hope Squad hosted Hope Week (April 8- April 12). The purpose of Hope Week is to inspire kindness and friendship and promote suicide awareness. Olympian Marsha Baird came to speak to our students to kick off the celebration. She told the students that showing up is the most challenging part of anything. She let the students know that it is human to fail. Everyone will experience failures along the way, and it is okay. It is all part of the learning and growing process. She encourages all students to work hard and have fun.

The students celebrated throughout the week with dress-up days and activities. Students wore hats and sunglasses to shade out negativity and take care of their minds. They wore school colors to band together to prevent suicide. In addition, Hope Squad members hung encouraging posters around the building and handed out lifesavers and friendship notes.

If you or someone you know are struggling with mental health issues or suicide. Please call the National Suicide Hotline at 988 or use the SAFE UT APP. You have a friend at CVMS. We love you!