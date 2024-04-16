Robert John Scarcelli passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at the age of eighty-three. He was surrounded by his loving family and comforted by many visitors in the preceding days. The greatest sign of a life well-lived was the incredible response within hours of his passing, to see his home filled with relatives, friends, and neighbors sharing their memories and offering condolences.

Robert was born on December 2, 1940, in Standardville, Utah, a mining community in Carbon County. In his youth, Bob loved baseball and played in the Little League World Series in San Bernardino, California in August 1954. Bob admired Ted Williams when he was young. He graduated from Carbon High School in Price, in 1958. After high school, Bob enlisted in the United States Air Force and served proudly throughout southeast Asia. He was deeply inspired by his military service throughout his life, speaking often of the lessons he learned and sharing that this training served him well in his career. On August 10, 1963, at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in East Carbon, Robert married Patricia Bonaquisto. Their life was filled by their two children, Traci and Jim. Bob was a dutiful, hard-working professional – beginning first with Union Carbide (Linde Division), U.S. Welding, and then went into business at age 50 for Bevco2.

Beyond his work and his family, Bob was engaged in sports – all sports, all year long. He was an avid fan of football – college and NFL. He was dedicated to the Utah Utes as part of the Crimson Club and as a tailgater. He loved watching the Raiders. And, after playing for so long, he watched baseball, shouting to his beloved Red Sox. In addition to being a fan, Bob loved to be outside– playing golf with buddies, fishing, camping, and enjoying the camaraderie of being with the guys.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Vencinzo James Scarcelli and Mary Louise Toson Scarcelli; by his brothers – Jim, Albert, John, and Ernie; his in-laws – Tony and Vera Bonaquisto; his treasured grandson, Anthony O’Nash; and his sister-in-law, Toni Sacco.

Robert is survived by his devoted wife, Patti; his children – Traci (Wes) O’Nash and Jimmy (Melina) Scarcelli; his grandchildren – Roman Scarcelli, Emily O’Nash, Chelsey Hansen, and Charles O’Nash; his great-grandchildren – Audrey and Kami Hansen; two nieces – Jalene (Greg) Dipietro and Susan (Rusty) Atwood and their children; as well as many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and neighbors.

Services for Robert will include a celebration of life on Friday, April 19 from 6-9 p.m. at Willow Creek Country Club (8505 Willow Creek Drive in Sandy, Utah, with entry by the swimming pool). In addition, a graveside service with military honors will be held on Saturday, April 20 at 11:30 a.m. at Larkin Sunset Gardens in Sandy, Utah (1950 East Dimple Dell Road – 10600 South).

In lieu of flowers, Bob’s family has asked that you consider a donation to:

Carmen B. Pingree Autism Center of Learning- https://carmenbpingree.com/donate/

The Utah Food Bank- https://utahfoodbank.org/give-money/

The care that Bob received from doctors, nurses, hospice professionals, and a multitude of others is deeply respected by Bob’s family, and they share their gratitude for your kindness.

To watch the service via zoom, please follow this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87871146166