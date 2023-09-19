On the Rodeo Trail Again

By Julie Johansen

The rodeo trail headed north to Morgan and Grantsville this past weekend, Sept. 15 and 16. Both Carbon and Emery rodeo teams had several athletes competing and it seemed to be a good weekend, especially for the younger members of the teams.

On Friday, Carbon team member Ean Ellis and partner Heath Hammerstrom from the West Desert Club won the team roping. Maddison Nielson finished fourth in breakaway and fifth in barrels. Kashley Rhodes was second in the rifle shoot while Hayden Tonc took sixth. Shalako Gunter placed third in the trap shoot.

Emery team members placing at the Morgan/Rich rodeo were Dalton Allred, who took first in bulls, while Ryter Ekker earned first, Wyatt Fox took fourth and Will Ekker finished 10th in the rifle shoot. Monty Christiansen was fourth in saddle broncs.

Both teams traveled to Tooele for Saturday’s West Desert Rodeo competition. Carbon’s Ivy Blanton was ninth in breakaway. Nielson finished sixth in pole bending. In the shooting sports, Gunter tied for eighth in the trap shoot, while Rhodes and Tonc finished fourth and ninth, respectively, in the light rifle.

Emery team member Garek Bennett won barebacks and Ekker was first in bull riding on Saturday. Fox claimed second place in the rifle shoot, ahead of Ekker, who was sixth. Ekker also tied for eighth in the trap shoot.

The trail will head south this coming weekend with rodeos at Cedar City and Panquitch.