On the Rodeo Trail Again

By Julie Johansen

The spring high school rodeo season began on Friday, March 31 in Ogden, Utah at the Spikers Rodeos. Several rodeo athletes hit the rodeo trail hoping to add points or qualify for state finals later this spring.

Emery High Rodeo Club members scoring in the top ten and adding points on Friday at the Spiker #1 Rodeo were Will Jeffs, fourth in the steer wrestling; Megan Zunich, eighth in barrels; Kinlie Jensen, ninth in goat tying; Monty Christiansen, fourth in reining cow; and Ryter Ekker, third in the rifle shoot.

On Saturday, April 1 at Spikers #2, scorers included Megan Zunich, fifth in barrels; Dalton Allred, first in bulls; and Shaynee Fox, ninth in breakaway roping. Emery team ropers Race Gordon and Stace Gilbert tied for fourth while Ryleigh Allred and Carbon’s Maddison Nielson roped fast enough for eighth place.

Carbon team members placing in the top ten in Ogden on Friday included Maddison Nielson, sixth in breakaway; Ean Ellis, second in tie down; and Kashley Rhodes, first in the rifle shoot. On Saturday, Rhodes was fourth in the rifle shoot and Shalako Gunter place fifth in the trap shoot.

This coming weekend, the travel is shorter for both clubs and will begin on Friday at the Price Arena followed by Mt. Pleasant on Saturday. Rodeos continue through most of April into the middle of May before state finals the first week of June.