Spartans’ Skid Continues

ETV News Stock Photo by Jeff Barrett

Emery wrapped up last week with a trip down to Cedar City on Friday. It was the rubber match between the two schools after they split the doubleheader on Tuesday.

It was scoreless until the Falcons plated two in the third. Canyon View then broke it open in the fourth with six runs to lead it 8-0. Emery was able to push a run across in the fifth, but it was too little, too late. The Falcons went on to take the game 11-1.

Gannon Ward and Wade Stilson were the only two to find constant success at the plate. The duo accounted for four of the five Emery hits. Ward finished 2-3 with a double, triple and the lone RBI. Stilson, on the other hand, went 2-3 with a double.

Emery struggled to keep the Falcons off the base paths, giving up 10 hits, four walks and three errors.