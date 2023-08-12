Opening Match Goes Down to the Wire

ETV News Stock Photo

Emery’s volleyball match on Thursday was a back-and-forth affair against South Sevier. The non-region matchup was hosted in Castle Dale as the Spartans opened the 2023 season.

The teams traded blows throughout the first set. Emery gained the advantage, taking the opening set 25-21. The Rams returned the favor in the second set, winning it 26-24.

There was no question in the third set as the Lady Spartans dominated 25-8 to go up 2-1. South Sevier didn’t give up, fighting back to take the fourth set 25-18.

It all came down to the fifth and final set. The Lady Spartans fought hard and capped off the set with a 15-10 victory to take the game.

Emery (1-0) will travel to Duchesne (0-0) for a non-region matchup on Tuesday.